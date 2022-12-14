Read full article on original website
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
QAnon Follower Who Chased Officer on Jan. 6 Gets 5 Years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year
Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year. That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
FDA Approves Artificial Chicken, Wyoming Poultry Producers Yawn
The latest in alternative food experiments is lab-grown chicken meat. Not the chicken. Just the meat. It was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Created by a California startup this meat is now considered safe for human consumption. Any takers?. Emeryville-based UPSIDE Foods is trying to sell its...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Awards Given Out at Wyoming Weed Council Annual Meeting
During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) in Cody, four people were given awards for their work related to the council. Donley Darnell, President of WWPC, said in the release:. "The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming...
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Gordon’s Education Group Offers Few Specifics on Improving Wyoming Education
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release on Monday that his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group has released a report on improving Wyoming education. The report comes after the RIDE Group surveyed 7,705 parents, school employees, concerned citizens, students, teachers, and former students and...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?
Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
FORECAST: Major Storm Slowly Exits Wyoming
That was quite a snowstorm for the eastern and southern parts of Wyoming. We are not done with it yet. The storm is moving on, but slowly. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Many back highways...
Pilot Shortage Cuts Wyoming Airline Service
The many advantages to living in Wyoming come with a few inconveniences. Among them is air travel. Major flight hubs are hours away. Local airports are mostly for private pilots and some businesses. There are very few airports in Wyoming that offer connecting flights to major hubs. Even then those...
Here’s How Real Wyomingites Prep For A Major Storm
Well, all have had advanced notice that a big storm is on the way. But how we prepare depends on who we talk to. Everybody has their own list of priorities. On the Wake Up Wyoming Facebook page the show's producer Miss Mary asked;. What do you do to prep...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
