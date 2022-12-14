ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year

Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year. That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring

Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes

Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?

Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
FORECAST: Major Storm Slowly Exits Wyoming

That was quite a snowstorm for the eastern and southern parts of Wyoming. We are not done with it yet. The storm is moving on, but slowly. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Many back highways...
Pilot Shortage Cuts Wyoming Airline Service

The many advantages to living in Wyoming come with a few inconveniences. Among them is air travel. Major flight hubs are hours away. Local airports are mostly for private pilots and some businesses. There are very few airports in Wyoming that offer connecting flights to major hubs. Even then those...
