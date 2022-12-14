ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Amazon Flex warehouse shooting: 1 wounded, suspect dead

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. — (AP) — A shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse in a Phoenix suburb left the suspect dead and another person wounded on Wednesday, authorities said.

A person who wasn't an Amazon employee entered the grounds of the facility in the suburb of Chandler and shot a contracted worker about 9:30 a.m., police said, adding a second contracted Amazon employee then fatally shot the shooting suspect.

Authorities said the worker who was shot has been hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive. They added the other employee wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting and haven’t released the names of the people involved.

Amazon officials didn’t immediately comment on the shooting or release any information about the two contracted employees.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon Flex drivers, who pick up packages to deliver the same or next day to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Devin Booker drops 58 points to lead Suns past Pelicans

Devin Booker didn’t hold back in the latest battle with the Phoenix Suns newest rival. Booker dropped a ridiculous 58 points on Saturday night to lead them past Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 at the Footprint Center. Booker made six 3-pointers and shot 21-of-35 from the field in 42 minutes in the win, and eclipsed the 12,000-point mark in his career — which made him the sixth-youngest player to hit that milestone.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy