This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Crowder, Charles Keith
Charles Keith Crowder, 69, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and retired from Radford University in housekeeping. He was a lifelong member of Radford Jaycees and the Virginia Jaycees, where he held numerous offices. With the Jaycees he was actively involved with the Annual Christmas Parade, 4th of July, and the Christmas shopping tour for underprivileged children. He worked parttime over 40 years for the Radford Park and Rec Department, delighting young and old as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.
NRVNews
Waldron, Timothy Wayne
Timothy Wayne Waldron, 54 of Narrows, VA departed this life suddenly at his home on December 15, 2022. Born in Giles County on April 15, 1968, Timothy was a son of the late Billy and Annie Long Waldron. Timothy was a sportsman, enjoying fishing, horseshoes, and fishing. He also enjoyed...
NRVNews
Porterfield, William Burke
William Burke Porterfield, age 88, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. Born August 18, 1934, in Rock Camp, WV, he was the son of the late Bracket O. and Annie Main Porterfield. Burke graduated from Peterstown High School and attended Concord College...
NRVNews
Beckner, Kenneth Houston
Kenneth Houston Beckner, 72 of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Houston M. Beckner; and brother, Donald Beckner. He is survived by his wife, Mary Conner Beckner; daughter, Susan Meredith (D.K.); son, Rick Beckner (Chris); seven grandchildren; mother, Ida Bolt; sisters, Wanda Hale (Tommy) and Marsha Brown; sister-in-law, Becky Beckner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
NRVNews
Riggins, Brenda Guynn Phillips
Brenda Sue Guynn Phillips Riggins, age 75 of Hiwassee passed away early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 3, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Guynn & Elsie Dean Guynn. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Eddie Phillips, husband, John Riggins, brother, Eugene Guynn, sisters, Ethel Gray and Susie Arnold.
NRVNews
Thompson, Jean Duncan
Jean Duncan Thompson, 88, of Panama City, FL, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. Born in Pulaski County, VA, Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bill Thompson, her granddaughter Ashley Davis (Will), and great-grandchildren, Annalee and Michael Davis. She is also survived...
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
WDBJ7.com
NRV company donates jackets to PCPS
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter. “It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”
The Haunted House on Patton Ave
I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
NRVNews
NRCA New Board Members
New River Community Action is pleased to welcome three new Board of Directors members: Devin Perdue comes to us as a Pulaski County Target Representative. Laura Walters comes to us as a Pulaski County Government Representative. Samantha Sparks comes to us as a Montgomery County Target Representative. Thank you for...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
NRVNews
Reed, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Reed, 45 of Floyd, passed away on December 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his husband, Stewart Cregger Reed; sister, Angie Miller; grandparents, Asa and Amanda Reed, John and Wanda Dickerson; and aunt, Judy Dickerson. Robert is survived by his mother, Nana Miller (Iven); father, Gary...
WDBJ7.com
Pet costume contest wraps up final night of annual Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Dickens of a Christmas has taken over downtown Roanoke for the last three Fridays. Every year, the final night includes the Roanoke Valley SPCA pet costume contest. More than a dozen furry friends came out with their owners to show their holiday spirit. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
