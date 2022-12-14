Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen resident helps others clear snow during winter storm
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen had more than eight inches of snow on the ground Thursday afternoon, but Hub City residents are stepping up and helping their neighbors clear their sidewalks and driveways. When Shawn Schaunaman received word that he was going to get a few days off...
hubcityradio.com
No Travel Advisory now for Brown County until tomorrow
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- As part of keeping our citizens safe the Brown County Emergency Management Office and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are advising no travel except in an absolute emergency within Brown County (City of Aberdeen is not included in this advisory). Road conditions are worsening and creating dangerous travel conditions around the county.
insideradio.com
Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.
A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
pottercountynews.com
Sold out concert helped support historic Potter County church
Beautiful music resounded in Hoven’s historic St. Anthony of Padua “Cathedral on the Prairie” on Sunday, Dec. 4. Two large choirs, two soloists, an engaging narrator, and a 22-piece orchestra were featured at the 18th annual pre-Christmas concert with the theme “One Small Child.”. A 60-member...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen PD warns of cars targeted by thieves
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A warning for owners of Hyundai or Kia vehicles. Aberdeen police say those cars may be targeted for thefts. The Aberdeen Police Department has seen a recent rise in vehicle thefts involving 2015 to 2021 Hyundais or 2011 to 2021 Kias with a traditional turn-key ignition.
KELOLAND TV
Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week
Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen police searching for missing teen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. 16-year-old Taelynn Sainz was last seen on Saturday, December 10th at her home. If you have any information on where Sainz might be, you’re asked to contact Brown County Dispatch at...
