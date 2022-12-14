Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Related
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by two vehicles in a crash that happened in Greenville County early Sunday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk...
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
WLOS.com
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
WLOS.com
83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after man dies in house fire in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a house fire on Sunday. Deputies said the fire happened on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The Travelers Rest Fire Department is also investigating the scene.
WLOS.com
'Grinches' accused of trying to steal Christmas in custody, officials say
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local law enforcement officials say two women accused of breaking and entering, and 'trying to steal Christmas' are in custody. On Dec. 7, the Transylvania County Sherriff's Office shared a video showing what appeared to be a woman attempting to steal an inflatable snowman off of someone's porch.
WLOS.com
Man dies from injuries in Arden head-on crash, driver charged with DWI
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Dec. 14 that a man involved in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 11 on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden died from his injuries. Officers said Hubert Garman, age 99, was the passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on Sunday...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
99-year-old man dies following fatal crash in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
The Clayton Tribune
Otto, N.C., man arrested following crash at Highway 246 intersection
An Otto, N.C., man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) following a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 15 at the Highway 246 intersection in Dillard on Dec. 1. …
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
FOX Carolina
Woodruff Road holiday traffic
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Authorities...
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Final Day of Operation Coat Drive
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
Comments / 0