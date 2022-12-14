Read full article on original website
Why God Of War's Kratos Looks So Familiar
The 2022 Game Awards was a big night for "God of War Ragnarök" and for Kratos' voice actor, Christopher Judge, in particular. Along with "Elden Ring," The "God of War" sequel dominated the nominations and racked up several big wins. Among these was the award for best performance, which Christopher Judge accepted in a long speech that fans absolutely loved. This speech was one of the wildest moments of the night and brought Judge some much deserved attention.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
What Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Does Better Than The Original
In April 2020, Square Enix released "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," the first of what would become a series of re-releases for the powerhouse studio. The second remade title in this series, "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion," released in December 2022 and differs quite a bit from Square Enix's treatment of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
We May Know The Source Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Leak
The first "Spider-Man" game from Insomniac and Marvel was released back in 2018 to critical and fan acclaim, and during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, its sequel "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was finally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's still mostly under wraps, and what little that's known about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has come chiefly from the game's announcement trailer and the official site. Familiar faces and new ones show up in the trailer, but aside from a peek at the game's story, it doesn't reveal much else.
Demeo Battles - What We Know So Far
Developer Resolution Games has churned out several VR games since opening its doors, including "Demeo," a virtual reality version of a tabletop RPG. Designed as a way for players to recreate the experience of getting together around a table to dungeon crawl with dice and miniatures, "Demeo" has received good reviews and a "Very Positive" reception from gamers on Steam.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
The Witcher 3 Players Get The Roach Update They've Always Wanted
Years after its release, fans are still finding reasons to play "The Witcher 3" again, and it remains developer CD Projekt RED's biggest hit. Now, the game is getting even bigger and better, thanks to the new, free next-gen update. The update, available for PC and next-gen console players who bought an original version of the game, is more than just a graphics upgrade. The patch notes reveal it also introduces improvements, bug fixes, and even new content to the game. As it turns out, CDPR also slipped something else into the update, discovered shortly after launch. This addition adds a new way to interact with Geralt's horse, Roach, and whether they knew it or not, it's the update fans have always wanted.
Here's How You Can Own Henry Cavill's Armor In The Witcher 3
The new next-gen update for "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" offers a ton of quality-of-life improvements for the game. Even though the launch on PC has echoed some of the issues from "Cyberpunk 2077," the update has generally been considered a success. CD Projekt Red has added new textures and ray-tracing to spruce up the visuals, and they have added new gameplay features like Quick Sign Casting to make the game feel even more immersive. It isn't just the graphics and mechanics that are getting an update though — there's a little bit of new content as well, from an unlikely source.
The Lords Of The Fallen - What We Know So Far
Fans of the 2014 Soulslike "Lords of the Fallen" finally got a glimpse of the game's long-awaited sequel at Gamescom 2022 ... or rather, as it turned out, its full-on reboot that takes place thousands of years after the original. According to the official website, "The Lords of the Fallen" is another Soulslike action RPG with an "interconnected world more than five times larger than" that of its predecessor. Throughout the game, players takes on the role of a "Dark Crusader" and navigate a dual setting split between realms themed around life and death as they seek to challenge the newly resurrected demon god Adyr.
World Of Warcraft Had Its First Global Crash. Here's What Happened
"World of Warcraft" first launched in 2004 and quickly became one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world. In spite of the consistently overwhelming size of the player base over the last 18 years, the game has been remarkably stable. Sure, there have been a few localized outages when individual servers have gone down for one reason or another, but the game as a whole has largely gone uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. This has been vital to the game's success as it makes it reliably possible for players to coordinate with each other so that large guilds can meet up and go raiding together. It appears that that streak is at an end, however.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
How To Play Forspoken Right Now
"Forspoken," the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, has plenty of gamers excited for the heart-pounding action and impressive world shown in trailers and gameplay. The game centers around Frey, a woman from New York City that gets transported to the world of Athia, where magical and terrifying creatures exist. Whether you get the eDigital Deluxe Edition or the plain jane version of the game, the game's release date is January 24, 2023. However, there's a way that some players are accessing the game earlier.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition - What's Included?
At the very least, fans should be aware of the pre-order bonuses. Each pre-order comes with an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack, which includes his robe, lightsaber hilt, and blaster. All you have to do is pre-order any edition from Standard to Collector's before "Survivor" releases on March 17, 2023.
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has The Witcher Fans Saying The Same Thing
"Witcher" fans were rocked by lead Henry Cavill's series exit earlier in 2022, and many wondered if another opportunity drew the star away from the series. After all, when the series began, Cavill was secured for at least 7 seasons, giving fans some sense of security. However, it seemed that Cavill might have had a more interesting opportunity on the horizon in another famous franchise: Superman. Cavill seemed set to resume the mantle of the Man of Steel full time after appearing in a cameo at the end of another DC film, "Black Adam." Suddenly, his decision to leave "The Witcher" made more sense.
Every Marvel's Midnight Suns Character Ranked
Firaxis Games, the studio behind classic strategy franchises like "Civilization," and "XCOM," surprised the Tactical RPG community at Gamescom 2021 when it announced their development of "Marvel's Midnight Suns." This new foray into the superhero genre for Firaxis was labeled as, "the biggest game [they] have ever made," and the final product reflects that.
