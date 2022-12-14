Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coveted Transfer WR Planning to Visit Vols
Dont’e Thornton spent two years at Oregon before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Thornton, a once-coveted recruit, has picked up plenty of interest already. Thornton tells Volunteer Country he plans to visit Tennessee the first weekend in January. He is currently on an ...
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Can We Trust Dan Lanning?
Dan Lanning is Oregon’s new head coach for the immediate future. Heading into bowl season, he has one 9-3 season so far under his belt with the Ducks, and now looks to cap off what looked to be a promising campaign with a solid bowl win against the North Carolina Tarheels. Mr. FishDuck discussed this topic with me after he decided on a good bookmaker, and that is the reason why visiting Efirbet is going to be a smart choice when deciding as he did.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 player granted ninth year of college eligibility by NCAA, per report
For most folks, college doesn’t take nearly a decade. But Oregon TE Cam McCormick is not most folks. McCormick, who has battled several significant injuries before finally having a healthy 2022 season, has been granted a ninth year of college eligibility by the NCAA, according to OregonLive.com. McCormick was...
Bill Oram: Maybe Ben Gulbranson is the answer to Oregon State’s quarterback question
What if the Oregon State Beavers had a quarterback? That’s the wrong question. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff are expected to pursue a high-profile, experienced transfer and they should. But short of Grayson McCall, Hudson Card or D.J. Uiagalelei landing in Corvallis, the Beavers shouldn’t be too quick to replace the guy they already have.
Oregon Ducks at epicenter of nation's wild recruiting finish - for better or worse
It is projected to be a wild finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle with the early signing period beginning Wednesday. Few programs have more on the line than the Oregon Ducks, who are among the finalists for several five-star prospects. At the forefront of that recruiting effort is current ...
Emerald Media
Grace VanSlooten and the Oregon women's basketball team beat Eastern Washington by 50
In the early minutes of the first quarter, Oregon came out in a man defense — a look they haven't always shown throughout the season. Eastern Washington was able to weave through it, finding holes that led to drives to the basket. The Eagles created mismatches in the paint and forced head coach Kelly Graves to call a timeout.
kezi.com
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
wufe967.com
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
nwlaborpress.org
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
eugeneweekly.com
We Have a Few Questions
On Earth, a Fragile Existence, at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art until April 16, aims for us to come to terms with the fact our future on this planet is not secured. Composed of mostly photographs, but also paintings, sculpture and video, this group show highlights the museum’s permanent collection and boasts works by artists of historical standing, such as Eadweard Muybridge (1872-1875) and Weegee, whose given name was Arthur Fellig (1899-1968), as well as local favorites such as Rick Bartow (1946-2016), Ashland artist Claire Burbridge and Eugene artist Olga Volchkova.
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners resume work on controversial vacation rental rules — and schedule first discussion of limits
Vacation rental owners in unincorporated Lincoln County have a new set of rules to follow next year, as county commissioners prepare for the most controversial aspect of a 2021 ordinance — determining limits on the number of short-term rental licenses allowed in seven areas. Lincoln County commissioners held a...
Comments / 0