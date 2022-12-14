ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iT3bC_0jiexS1p00

SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust.

Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on Lafayette Street in Salem earlier this month arrested 40-year-old Michael Bradley after finding a “significant” amount of marijuana, THC products, and psychedelic mushrooms, according to the Salem Police Department.

Many of the THC products were in packaging resembling candy like Skittles and Trolli Worms. Police noted that the packages looked “almost identical” to what would be found in variety stores.

“Students, parents, and schools should be aware that products containing marijuana or THC may be packaged in ways that could pass as normal candy or other foods,” police warned.

Bradley is now facing charges including drug distribution and possession.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
MARSHFIELD, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy