Yung Miami Let’s The Game Know “She’s Single” Amid Diddy Drama

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago
Yung Miami found herself defending her romantic stance with Sean “ Diddy ” Combs again, following his Twitter announcement of his sixth child over the weekend. The Bad Boy CEO now has a third daughter named Love Sean Combs with 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran .

Although the City Girls member has expressed that she and Combs are not in an exclusive relationship , she is now re-declaring her status as “single” after receiving criticism of her role in his life on social media.

Amid the drama, West Coast rapper The Game shot his shot at Yung Miami on Twitter, which was captured by The Shade Room.

“Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ?? If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!” he tweeted out.

Being a good sport and correcting his perception of her relationship status, the 28-year-old responded with: “I’m single boo!”

The Compton rapper immediately followed up to her comment teasing the first few digits of his phone number.

“lol [eyes emoji] +1 (310)555-!?&%,” he wrote.

Although the mother of two has clarified that she can date whoever she wants aside from Diddy, she still found herself being scrutinized. DJ Akademiks, who has been controversial in his commentary about various topics, deemed Miami a “side chick.”

“I’M NOBODY SIDE Bi**H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!” she fired back at the controversial podcast host. “I don’t come 2nd to no bi**h! Akademiks my name ain’t d**k so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Ni**a my uncle doing life sentences for BI**H A** NI**A!!!!!”

Diddy Defends Yung Miami Against "Side Chick" Comments

Diddy, who doesn’t get too involved in messy social media drama, defended his “Shorty Wop” on Twitter. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want.”

He added, “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE”

A few other celebrities came to the Florida native’s defense including her close friend and music artist Saucy Santana.

Akademiks and the “ Material Gworl ” rapper exchanged a series of tweets in which Santana declared that the host is never “outside” and called him a “Twitch bi**h.”

Yung Miami or Diddy haven’t had much more to say regarding the lengthy social media battle between critics of their relationship and those who support what they have.

Vibe

Lil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. has been arrested on a gun charge after a gun was found in his luggage while traveling through an airport. According to TMZ, the BMF star was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when security discovered the firearm in one of his bags. The firearm, reported to be a Glock 19mm, was unloaded at the time but was in close proximity to a 15-round magazine, which was also found in the bag. More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 Trailer50 Cent's G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Vibe

H.E.R. Is One Tony Away From Becoming An EGOT Winner

It’s been confirmed that H.E.R. is just one Tony Award away from becoming the youngest EGOT recipient after winning a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program as producer of Netflix’s We the People, alongside Michelle and Barack Obama and Kenya Barris. Jennifer Hudson became the youngest female EGOT winner back in September. Despite being only 25, H.E.R. is a five-time Grammy winner. She scored her first wins from the Recording Academy in 2019 for Best R&B Performance with “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar and Best R&B Album with her critically-acclaimed eponymous EP. Last year, she took home a...
Vibe

Erykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box Set

Erykah Badu is releasing her own marijuana strain and brand of mushroom tea. The music legend has partnered with rapper and entrepreneur Berner to introduce her own strain, “That Badu,” which she previewed in a video alongside the marijuana ambassador. “The first time we demoed it, it was about four of us,” she says of her first time experiencing the potency of “That Badu,” a Limoncello cross-bred. “And we had one spliff, no tobacco. And we each hit it two or three times and we were like comatose. But then, the next time we did the experiment, we each hit it...
Vibe

Ab-Soul Raps Over Classic Tupac and Biggie Beats On LA Leakers Freestyle

Ab-Soul rhymes over classic tracks from Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. during his appearance on LA Leakers, dropping his first freestyle on the platform of his career. “I still can’t believe I ain’t been here yet,” the Cali native expresses, adding “I really think y’all hiding the footage” before diving into his rhyme spill. First dropping bars atop Tupac’s 1996 release “Hit Em Up,” Soulo plays off the late legends opening bars while noting his label, TDE’s, influence on creating unity among gang members in L.A.More from VIBE.comSZA's 'S.O.S.' Projected To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200 ChartSZA Performs "Shirt"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

