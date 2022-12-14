Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
49ers Clinch NFC West Division
For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs. San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Positive Update On Patriots RB
We know the Patriots will be shorthanded at running back for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. What we don’t know is just how many running backs New England will be without in Las Vegas. Veteran Damien Harris already has been ruled out for the pivotal Week 15 matchup...
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Wideout’s Status For Patriots-Raiders Game
The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Raiders. New England expects Jakobi Meyers to suit up for the pivotal Week 15 showdown in Las Vegas, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday. Meyers missed last Monday’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion late in the Patriots’ home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Will Play Sunday vs. Texans
It’s been three weeks since Kadarius Toney last played for the Kansas City Chiefs; however, the second-year wide receiver is expected to return from his hamstring injury Sunday against the Houston Texans. Toney is officially listed as questionable, but Adam Schefter confirmed he’ll take to the field in Week...
Cardinals' Marquise Brown Expected to Play vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have much left to play for. Kyler Murray is lost for the season, and the team is all but eliminated from playoff contention. Still, that isn’t stopping Marquise Brown from suiting up against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, despite dealing with an illness leading up to the Week 15 contest.
Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd Expected Back as Bucs Host Bengals
Tyler Boyd played just two offensive snaps last week, leaving early with a finger injury. Sadly, that was twice as long as Tee Higgins lasted, taking to the field for one play in the 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring ailment. Nevertheless, both Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers are expected in the lineup in Week 15’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders
The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback
For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts
The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game. Indianapolis went up 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points are 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Clarifies Remarks About Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Micah Parsons meant no harm with his comments regarding Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy but he also isn’t taking back what he said, either. The Eagles and Cowboys are two of the best teams in the NFC with Philadelphia sitting atop the conference and Dallas sitting comfortably as the top wild-card team. The NFC East rivals have one more meeting this season and Parsons has done all he can to heat up the matchup to the highest level — even if that wasn’t his intention.
Bills Fans Throw Snowballs At Dolphins Wideout Tyreek Hill
Buffalo Bills fans are known for breaking tables and throwing all sorts of objects on the field, which they did Saturday night with the Miami Dolphins visiting Highmark Stadium. Bills Mafia targeted star Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, hurling plenty of snowballs in his direction after he couldn’t come up with...
Patriots Practice Notes: Top Playmakers Still Out Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — All signs point to the New England Patriots being without three of their top offensive playmakers for this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all were not participating at the start of Thursday’s practice inside Arizona Stadium, nor were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee).
Matthew Judon Reveals Drug Test Details, Opens Up On Controversy
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matthew Judon is posting big numbers both on and off the field this season. The star New England Patriots pass rusher, who ranks second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, has grown increasingly annoyed with the number of times he’s been “randomly” drug tested in 2022. Three times this season, including after Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Judon has called out the NFL for requiring him to take a test that feels anything but random. In reacting to Monday’s test, Judon told the league to leave him the “F alone” and also revealed he only takes melatonin to help with sleeping.
Nine Mostly Random Thoughts On Patriots’ Unique Tucson Trip
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots predictably and understandably stayed out West between their games against the Cardinals and the Raiders. But they didn’t take up residence in Phoenix or Las Vegas for a week. No, they headed southeast of Phoenix on a two-hour desert drive to Tucson, home...
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium. The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Misses Practice on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Freiermuth did tell reporters earlier this week that he expects to play, but two consecutive days of no practice isn’t exactly telling the same story. The second-year tight end is amid a great second season, already surpassing his yardage total of 497 from his rookie season in four less games. At just 24 years old, it feels like he could be next up at the position. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday.
