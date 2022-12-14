TUCSON, Ariz. — Matthew Judon is posting big numbers both on and off the field this season. The star New England Patriots pass rusher, who ranks second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, has grown increasingly annoyed with the number of times he’s been “randomly” drug tested in 2022. Three times this season, including after Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Judon has called out the NFL for requiring him to take a test that feels anything but random. In reacting to Monday’s test, Judon told the league to leave him the “F alone” and also revealed he only takes melatonin to help with sleeping.

