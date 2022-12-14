So your telling me that no one like Tucker, Hannity, Varney etc from the Fox news gang don't take airplanes or jets to travel distance's. Hum- unbelievable for sure. I've seen Tucker on planes before - so is he going to bike peddle across America for his show now or what. How did Tucker get to Budapest or Ukraine then? Double standard all the way! PUTZ
He was just easily pointing out the blatant hypocrisy of the climate activists and how the whole thing is obviously a huge grift. If these jerks really believed the earth would be inhabitable in 10 years would they really all be flying around in private jets and owning multiple mega mansions and yachts? Cmon people learn to think for yourselves
All things relative, he’s pretty legit, Tucker is an excellent source far closer to the truth than most mainstream. Plus he can be dramatic and silly/funny, always clever. Seems a real genuine guy, I would favour his assertions over the others!
