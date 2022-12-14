Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You better not cry, you better not pout... here’s why. Santa Claus came to town!. THE Santa Claus made a special visit to Columbus in preparation for the big night. We’re told that Columbus ended up on Santa’s last minute places to visit - one...
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
WTVM
Columbus law enforcemnt holds annual ‘Operation Blue Lights & Smiles’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Police Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional had a chance to spread some holiday cheer. They held their annual Operation Blue Lights and Smiles. The event started at Columbus State University. Officers then drove to Piedmont Regional Hospital with blue lights and sirens displayed...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus
This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WTVM
Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
Sun returns for Sunday, but temperatures remain chilly before Arctic air arrives before Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds will clear out of the region tonight and into the overnight, making for another cold morning for Sunday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon enough though the sunshine has returned. Sub-freezing readings continue into Monday as the First Alert Weather Team tracks an unsettled pattern that […]
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
WTVM
LaGrange searching for suspects in gas station burglary
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A detective with the LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a convenience store burglary. The burglary happened at the Hop-In Fuel Station on West Point Road. Det. Norris says if anyone can identify any of the individuals below, contact the detective at 706-883-2677...
LaGrange Police looking for Hop In burglary suspects; requesting public assistance
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Hop In located on West Point Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is asking for public help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information regarding the identities of the suspects, contact Detective William Norris at 706-833-2677.
WTVM
Who is House of Heroes?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
WTVM
Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
WTVM
Woman calls for law change after mother is killed in deadly street car racing crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “They killed my mother and his grandmother,” says Harris-Bush. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the accident forced firefighters to use the jaws of life to rescue Gayle.
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
WTVM
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
WTVM
Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
WTVM
Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
