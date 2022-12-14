ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Santa makes stop at Columbus Airport on last minute flight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You better not cry, you better not pout... here’s why. Santa Claus came to town!. THE Santa Claus made a special visit to Columbus in preparation for the big night. We’re told that Columbus ended up on Santa’s last minute places to visit - one...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus

This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Sun returns for Sunday, but temperatures remain chilly before Arctic air arrives before Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds will clear out of the region tonight and into the overnight, making for another cold morning for Sunday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Sunday afternoon enough though the sunshine has returned.  Sub-freezing readings continue into Monday as the First Alert Weather Team tracks an unsettled pattern that […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Roundabout dramatically reduces crashes, injuries at Auburn intersection

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street. Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) […]
AUBURN, AL
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange searching for suspects in gas station burglary

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A detective with the LaGrange Police Department asks for help identifying suspects in a convenience store burglary. The burglary happened at the Hop-In Fuel Station on West Point Road. Det. Norris says if anyone can identify any of the individuals below, contact the detective at 706-883-2677...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
