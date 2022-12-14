BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO