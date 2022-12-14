ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case

TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

All Saints Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru Nativity scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Saints Lutheran Church is hosting a free drive-thru Living Nativity on Saturday and Sunday. The drive-thru will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the All Saints Lutheran Church located on 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd., just west of Reynolds Road. Present will be live animals,...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru Opens Today in Adrian

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds are hosting their ‘Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru’ this weekend. Melinda Stubli was on a recent 7:40 AM break to talk about the event, and described many of the displays…. The ‘Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru,’ in Adrian, will...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local studio offers a colorful way to unleash your inner artist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the seasons change, we’re all looking for some indoor entertainment. There is a great place to channel your inner artist and have fun at the same time and it’s a very colorful business. “Spin and Splat is a do-it-yourself interactive art studio where...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team

TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble. One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | White Christmas chances on the rise for 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas is barely a week away, and you may be wondering about snow chances for the holiday weekend! White Christmas odds are on the rise, and the WTOL 11 weather team is forecasting increasing chances of Christmas snow. Let's break down the snowfall potential for the...
TOLEDO, OH

