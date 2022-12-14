Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Related
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case
TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a...
13abc.com
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
13abc.com
All Saints Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru Nativity scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Saints Lutheran Church is hosting a free drive-thru Living Nativity on Saturday and Sunday. The drive-thru will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the All Saints Lutheran Church located on 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd., just west of Reynolds Road. Present will be live animals,...
13abc.com
Online map shows locations of homes with synchronized dancing light displays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ready for some free family fun? Pull up the map and jump in the car. It’s a scavenger hunt across the Toledo area to find your favorite dancing Christmas lights. “We go in the car. We get our PJs on, and we drive around,” said...
wlen.com
Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru Opens Today in Adrian
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds are hosting their ‘Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru’ this weekend. Melinda Stubli was on a recent 7:40 AM break to talk about the event, and described many of the displays…. The ‘Fair Fantasy Lights Drive-Thru,’ in Adrian, will...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
13abc.com
Local studio offers a colorful way to unleash your inner artist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the seasons change, we’re all looking for some indoor entertainment. There is a great place to channel your inner artist and have fun at the same time and it’s a very colorful business. “Spin and Splat is a do-it-yourself interactive art studio where...
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team
TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble. One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.
13abc.com
City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Springfield grad Adam Beale works way onto the field for hometown Rockets
BOCA RATON, Fla. — As temperatures hovered in the 20s back in northwest Ohio on Saturday, the Toledo football team spent some time on the beach in South Florida ahead of the Boca Raton Bowl. The MAC champion Rockets held their first practice at Boca Raton High School before...
13abc.com
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | White Christmas chances on the rise for 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas is barely a week away, and you may be wondering about snow chances for the holiday weekend! White Christmas odds are on the rise, and the WTOL 11 weather team is forecasting increasing chances of Christmas snow. Let's break down the snowfall potential for the...
Comments / 0