Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
Man arrested after assaulting 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with assault and strangulation after incident with 12-year-old boy. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Price, 41, is facing assault charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday at 44th and Main Streets. Price allegedly picked up the boy by...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation. Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer. “Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening,...
Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
Prosecution looks to revoke bond for Washington County suitcase death suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman charged in connection with the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in southern Indiana was in court on Thursday. Dawn Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and aiding in murder. If convicted, she faces more than 100 years in prison. Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock set Coleman’s bond at $5 million at her first court appearance in November.
10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother. Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary. In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they...
Andrew Hoke Court Hearing
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. Sickle cell disease patients need Black blood donors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sickle cell disease is found predominantly in African Americans. Finding a compatible blood...
Warehouse fire in NULU
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Updated: 18 hours ago. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries...
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fifth grader is making waves in the fight against antisemitism. As part of a school project at Norton Commons Elementary, Camden was supposed to include community service. He said he watches a lot of news with his parents and has noticed increased coverage about...
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening. Major Bobby Cooper with Louisville fire said crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from...
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
