‘Today’ show’s Al Roker gets special surprise from coworkers

By Stephanie Thompson
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Instead of being able to share his festive spirit with NBC viewers, beloved weather anchor Al Roker has been battling health concerns this holiday season.

After spending a month in the hospital, Roker is back home and on the mend. While the “Today” star might need more time to recuperate before returning to Studio 1A full-time, he made an unexpected appearance Wednesday morning when a clip of the show’s entire staff surprising him on his doorstep aired.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40, wife confirms

Dozens of Roker’s coworkers including anchors, producers, crew and security personnel, showed up to sing Christmas carols outside his home. Donning red Santa hats, the group gathered on the sidewalk just as he was arriving from a doctor’s visit.

Roker was clearly touched by the gesture as tears filled his eyes while he listened to the joyous music and looked at the smiling faces. When the serenading came to a stop, he lightened the moment quipping, “It’s impressive you did that without a prompter,” before giving a heartfelt thanks to the group.

“I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces,” said Roker. “It just means the world to me and to our family and my [wife] Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it.”

Blake Shelton wins again on Season 22 of ‘The Voice’

The team then gave Roker one more surprise with a personalized version of a classic seasonal tune, singing “Al Be Home for Christmas” to their dear friend.

“I love you more than you’ll ever know,” Roker said when they finished.

Roker also expressed his thanks later on social media.

“Words cannot express how much I love my @todayshow family for coming over to do a little caroling including a special rendition of ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,'” read Roker’s post that included several pictures of the event.

