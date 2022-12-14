ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrkf.org

Katrina rebuilding program prioritized the wealthy over the poorest residents, ProPublica reports

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the Road Home program – a federal rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina – paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. Now, there’s new data to back that up.
LOUISIANA STATE
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Stamford Resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act

Some public schools in the state have stated they are going to be seeking a waiver to the Right to Read Act. Still, Amy Dowell, director of Education Reform Now's Connecticut chapter, said there are school districts that are embracing the changes. "There are some superintendents who have been vocally...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wrkf.org

Friday, December 16th: Brooks Ellwood, Garey Forster, Dayne Sherman, James Linden Hogg

LSU Geology professor Brooks Ellwood talks his findings on LSU's Indian Mounds being the oldest man-made structure in North America. Louisiana State Representative for District 98 Garey Forster is joined by Southeastern professor and political authority Dayne Sherman to discuss several political topics including recent and upcoming elections and their candidates as well as the verdict of the 2019 killing of Ronald Greene. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance and book signing for his recent book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land" held at Cavalier House Books on December 17th at 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/comingup/author-musician-to-launch-new-book-at-cavalier-house-books/article_4151694c-7cba-11ed-a134-8bbd544175e2.html.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGAU

Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook

NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
NEWTOWN, CT
wrkf.org

In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court

Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy