wrkf.org
Katrina rebuilding program prioritized the wealthy over the poorest residents, ProPublica reports
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Here's what it featured:. For years, low-income residents of New Orleans have said the Road Home program – a federal rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina – paid them less to rebuild their homes compared to wealthier residents. Now, there’s new data to back that up.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
milfordmirror.com
Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act
Some public schools in the state have stated they are going to be seeking a waiver to the Right to Read Act. Still, Amy Dowell, director of Education Reform Now's Connecticut chapter, said there are school districts that are embracing the changes. "There are some superintendents who have been vocally...
Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wrkf.org
Friday, December 16th: Brooks Ellwood, Garey Forster, Dayne Sherman, James Linden Hogg
LSU Geology professor Brooks Ellwood talks his findings on LSU's Indian Mounds being the oldest man-made structure in North America. Louisiana State Representative for District 98 Garey Forster is joined by Southeastern professor and political authority Dayne Sherman to discuss several political topics including recent and upcoming elections and their candidates as well as the verdict of the 2019 killing of Ronald Greene. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance and book signing for his recent book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land" held at Cavalier House Books on December 17th at 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/comingup/author-musician-to-launch-new-book-at-cavalier-house-books/article_4151694c-7cba-11ed-a134-8bbd544175e2.html.
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Semester winds down at CSCU while Grinches steal educational opportunities
Let's show the Grinches what it means to educate and care for students. Let's stop all this unnecessary cutting and let's secure the future for Connecticut's youngest generation through increased investment.
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
wrkf.org
Mississippians in limbo as major hospital and insurer continue months long dispute
In Mississippi, a major hospital and the state’s largest insurer have not resolved a contract dispute that ended nine months ago. Shalina Chatlani of the Gulf States Newsroom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
NHPR
A CT governor notified Sandy Hook families about loved ones. 'I have revisited that day many times.'
Someone had to tell them. “I’m with people who donÆt know where their spouse is, or don’t know where their children are.”. Former Gov. Dannel Malloy recalled his time in Newtown immediately after the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Could there be an income tax cut in Connecticut next year?
(WTNH) – Could it be that we are witnessing a holiday miracle in the making? Are the stars aligning for some big Hallmark movie ending at the Capitol?. There’s a lot of buzz happening as we head into the new year. Governor Ned Lamont is considering an income tax cut for the middle class in 2023.
Images from Newtown right after Sandy Hook
NEWTOWN, Conn. — I arrived here late, 10 years ago, in the afternoon on Dec. 14, 2012, and spent that day and the next month or so reporting from a community shell-shocked from the massacre of 20 children and six adults at the elementary school behind the firehouse. The...
wrkf.org
In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court
Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney...
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
