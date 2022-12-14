ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus.

Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin a K-9 Security Program.

Patients and caregivers were excited to see the dogs and handlers in festive attire, along with receiving gifts this holiday season!

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

