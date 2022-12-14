ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

[watch] Scary Video Shows Police Car T-Bone Vehicle in Minnesota

Car crashes can be scary any time of year but they're especially scary when the roads are covered with ice and snow in Minnesota as this video shows. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in hospital days after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was found with gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis Monday has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The ME identified the victim as 27-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar of Minneapolis and determined Abukar died from complications of gunshot wounds. The Minneapolis Police Department says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
wrtv.com

Grinch arrested on identity theft, burglary charges in Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the Grinch wouldn't ruin anyone's holidays after he was recently "arrested" by deputies in Anoka County. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that deputies arrested the Grinch around 2 p.m. Monday on charges of identity theft and burglary. "For too...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

