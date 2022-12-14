Read full article on original website
Theresa Mortl
3d ago
I was so shocked when I read this its so sad he left his kids behind an his wife my heart an prayers to them I know what it's like to lose someone you love like this the exact way to she will forever be in my thoughts an prayers
Robert Summers
3d ago
I don't beleave he killed himself.Did he leave a note? What proof was left for police to positivelyconclude his death was self inflicted. Crazy report it's hard to understand.
Malinda Rosell
3d ago
You never really know what someone is going through. They smile and laugh and inside they're given up hope. My deepest sympathy praying for family during their time of grief depressed is real, mental health is real 🙏 💔 😢
