Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Great! AI Can Generate All the Diaspora Food Writing Tropes
As if there weren’t already enough “stinky lunchbox” stories in the canon of diaspora food writing, another argument in favor of putting that tired trope to rest: ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot that can algorithmically generate pieces of writing and conversation, is capable of nailing down the narrative exactly, churning out an essay I wouldn’t be surprised to read in a food publication during a heritage month.
MedicalXpress
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
What does 222 mean? Angel number meaning and symbolism in your life, love and career.
The angel number 222 is associated with creativity, intuition and connection. It means fostering better relationships and signals emotional exploration, said Jenn King.
CNET
3 Minutes a Day Can Boost Your Happiness
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. When's the last time you felt really, truly happy? Sadly, 45% of people say it's been more than two years, according to a 2022 survey of more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25%...
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
psychologytoday.com
New Soft Robot Able to Spot Injuries and Self-Heal
Advances in AI have enabled soft robots endowed with human-like capabilities. A new autonomous robot can not only identify its own injuries but also heal itself. Scientists hope to combine these abilities with AI machine learning in the future. Advances in artificially intelligent robots have enabled pioneering scientists to endow...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
NEWSBTC
The Digital Age Graphics: 2023 Edition
The digital age is a term used to describe the current period of history, characterized by the rapid transformation of society through digital technologies. In 2023, the world of digital graphics will be far more advanced than it is today. We will see a new wave of photorealistic, ultra-high-definition images that are more lifelike than ever before. Ray tracing is already being used in the film industry to create stunningly realistic visuals, and it will soon be available to the masses.
spectrumnews.org
Spectrum Launch: Carving out vacation time as an early-career researcher
When Oscar C. Gonzalez was in graduate school, he hardly took any time off. He regularly worked weekends, he says, and took short breaks only for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “My own anxiety about finishing grad school would make me want to check my email” constantly and respond right away, he says. “I would see an email and think, ‘I need to deal with that,’ instead of realizing that it can wait until tomorrow.”
psychologytoday.com
Collective Intelligence Will Outsmart You
Collective intelligence is on the rise—and it is, in fact, much more effective than our individual brains. We may have reached a peak in terms of our individual intelligence. Web3 turns to collective intelligence as the original engine of the internet. We must shift from competitive individualism to a...
hackernoon.com
Diverse types of Artificial Intelligence: A Must-know for AI Enthusiasts
A precursory article that explains various categorizations of artificial intelligence, some real-life examples and concepts. Artificial Intelligence has been the hot tech buzz worldwide among computer scientists in the last few years. It is nothing but a branch of computer science involved with the design of computers or other programmed mechanical devices having the capacity to imitate human intelligence and thought.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
studyfinds.org
Aging 101: Scientists reveal how to successfully age gracefully
TORONTO, Ontario — Aging is a topic few people like discussing, especially in their later years. So, how do some people manage to stay healthy and vital — what scientists call “optimal aging”? A new study is revealing the key factors which can keep you lively well into old age.
ceoworld.biz
Influence Networks: The Key to Building Success
It still stands today that when it comes to career success, it’s not about what you know, but who you know. This occurs as a function of influence, which provides a symbiotic exchange of value by leveraging the resources you have on hand. Learning to create influence networks as a professional is key to building success.
KevinMD.com
Overcoming the epidemic of loneliness
As I drove home from work and turned right onto the familiar street that would eventually wind around like a smile to my home, I briefly closed my eyes and tilted my face to the sky, enjoying the butterscotch sunlight still peeking through the leaves framing the street. I noticed with contentment the various groups of people clustered alongside one another, walking at a leisurely pace on the adjacent sidewalk.
Witch Hazel Benefits
Witch hazel is a product that can be used on the skin to help relieve a variety of skin issues. Witch hazel can come in a bottle on its own in liquid form. Or, witch hazel can be an ingredient in cosmetic or skincare products, such as shampoos, toners, and ointments.When applied to the skin, the anti-inflammatory properties of witch hazel can help treat acne, minor skin irritation, and hemorrhoids. The product is made using the stem, bark, or leaves of the witch hazel plant—a plant that is native to North America. Witch hazel has been used for skin benefits for...
Comments / 0