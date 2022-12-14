Read full article on original website
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
blocbyblocknews.com
A New Beacon of Hope
Sculptor Wesley Wofford has created a permanent monument of one of America’s most remarkable heroines, Harriet Tubman. Araminta Ross, a.k.a. Harriet Tubman, was born in Dorchester County, Maryland. Residents and dignitaries were on hand in Maryland on September 10, 2022, (The Day of Resilience) to unveil the sculpture and to pay homage to their native civil rights leader.
wrnjradio.com
Second reel of historic 1933 Upper Black Eddy-Milford bridge work scheduled for YouTube release on Dec. 22
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Friday announced that it plans to post another reel of archival silent movie footage from the 1933-34 construction of the current-day steel-truss Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge. This is the second reel of 16 mm...
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
Washington Examiner
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow
There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
WMDT.com
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 26: Rocksalt hospitality in Westminster and cold beer at Farmacy
The 26th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland led us to Westminster and the vaunted ‘cake of Rocksalt Grille and a beer on the farm at Farmacy Brewing in Reisterstown. Follow along through all...
Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
