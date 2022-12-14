Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, Clinton-Massie swim at Wayne Invitational
TEAM: (6) Wilmington; (7) Clinton-Massie. 200 MEDLEY RELAY: (8) Clinton-Massie-Malea Beam, Ellie Smith, Erin Belisle, Bailee Williams 2:21.74; (9) Wilmington-Hannah Scot, Adriana Benitez, Bailey Moyer, Ashley Delph 2:24.16. 200 FREE: (10) Emma Everitt-CM 2:36.37; (12) Malea Beam-CM 2:40.84; (13) Adriana Benitez-WIL 2:41.71; (20) Alice Clair-WIL 2:51.05; (24) Madilyn Brausch-WIL 2:59.3...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
wnewsj.com
Barr’s Pharmacy celebrates one-year anniversary
Barr’s Pharmacy celebrated its one-year anniversary of business in Blanchester in October. The independent pharmacy is the fourth pharmacy in a network of independently-owned pharmacies in southwest Ohio under the ownership of Marcus Barr. Barr’s Pharmacy offers many services such as free medication delivery and medication packaging to Blanchester and surrounding communities.
Times Gazette
N. West St. project continues
The road project on North West Street is a “little bit behind,” according to Shawn Adkins, public works superintendent for the city of Hillsboro. “No fault of the contractors… We found some lines that we didn’t know or didn’t have any plans for that’s underground that they’ve been having to deal with this whole time, which has slowed them down a little bit,” Adkins said. “But the progress the contractors are making on both the projects are good.”
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Northwest 68, Wilmington 33
CINCINNATI — Playing with starting point guard Mike Brown Jr., the Wilmington High School boys basketball team was defeated by Northwest 68-33 Saturday night. Luke Blessing and Shane Griffith led Wilmington with nine points each. Travontay Thomas had 12 points to lead 10 Knights in the scoring column. Wilmington,...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
wnewsj.com
Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makeshark
Makeshark held a holiday-style grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to celebrate its new office, located at 100 W. Main St. in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. Local leaders and community members came dressed in ugly sweaters and participated...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39
MT. ORAB – Drew Novak’s 23 points and a plethora of offensive rebounds propelled Western Brown to a 59-39 Friday night victory over Wilmington High School. Slow starts to both halves put an already undersized Hurricane starting five on their back foot, as the Broncos came out of the opening frame with an 8-2 run before a WHS timeout. Wilmington played a winning second quarter to bring them back within seven at the break, but an immediate 11-2 WBHS run to start the third quarter put the lead up to 16 — a lead that was too large to overcome.
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Georgetown 67, East Clinton 30 (UPDATED with boxscore, quotes)
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown bounced back from its first loss with a 67-30 win over East Clinton Friday night. East Clinton is now 0-9 on the year, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. “Even though we took one on the chin, I felt like my team got better,” EC coach...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
Hamilton County Commission votes to increase Cincinnati utility rates
Commissioner Alicia Reece was the lone vote against the 3% rate increase in the 2023 Metropolitan Sewer District budget.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
wnewsj.com
Madeira wins Blanchester Holiday Duals; CM 4th, BHS 5th
BLANCHESTER — Madeira was unbeaten over the weekend and won the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament. The Mustangs were 9-0 in the annual event while local teams Clinton-Massie (6-3) and Blanchester (5-4) finished back in the pack. The Falcons were fourth and the Wildcats were fifth. Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester...
Comments / 0