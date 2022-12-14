MT. ORAB – Drew Novak’s 23 points and a plethora of offensive rebounds propelled Western Brown to a 59-39 Friday night victory over Wilmington High School. Slow starts to both halves put an already undersized Hurricane starting five on their back foot, as the Broncos came out of the opening frame with an 8-2 run before a WHS timeout. Wilmington played a winning second quarter to bring them back within seven at the break, but an immediate 11-2 WBHS run to start the third quarter put the lead up to 16 — a lead that was too large to overcome.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO