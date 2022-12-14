Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win. WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic using a vulgarity against a rival politician last week, it seemed the nation’s politics could be taking an ugly turn heading into an election year. But Ardern and her target, lawmaker David Seymour, agreed on a plan to make good. They both signed an official parliamentary transcript of Ardern’s comment and auctioned it off for charity. The auction closed Thursday with a top bid of $63,000. The head of the Prostate Cancer Foundation thanked both politicians for their “classy” reaction. He said the money was a huge boost after recent fundraising activities were curtailed by COVID-19.

