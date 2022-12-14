ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cab driver attacked by teen passengers in Brooklyn: police

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two passengers robbed a cab driver after riding a few blocks in Brooklyn late last month, according to police.

The driver, 61, picked up two males, believed to be teens, near Riverdale Avenue and Vermont Street on Nov. 22. Police said when the suspects got out, one of them opened the driver’s door, punched the driver in the arm and stole around $20 from the center console before the two suspects ran away on New Lots Avenue.

Police said the suspects are around 15 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

