ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

David Pollack: ‘Streaky’ Georgia offense could be tested by Ohio State

ATHENS — David Pollack said Georgia is the best team in college football, but there’s an element to the Bulldogs’ offense that he has picked up on. “When you’ve watched them this year, I do think their offense has a tendency to get streaky,” Pollack said on the Crain & Company Podcast.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Pursuing Matayo Uiagalelei a Big Priority for Ohio State Ahead of National Signing Day, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers to Visit OSU This Weekend

Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

After accomplished freshman season, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football

Malaki Starks had about the season you would expect from a 5-star freshman. Moments of unbelievable brilliance, with some growing moments sprinkled in. The freshman from Jefferson, Ga., lived up to the 5-star billing for the Bulldogs. He made an incredible leaping interception in his first career game against Oregon and moved into the starting lineup the next week against Samford.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money

The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher

Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win

Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
flagpole.com

Inflation and the Pandemic’s After-effects Are 86’ing Athens Restaurants

These are hard times in the restaurant business. In 2019, there were 19,000 restaurants in Georgia, according to Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. About 60% of them closed after the pandemic hit in February, 2020; about 4,000 closed for good, she said. And for many,...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy