5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: Buckeyes preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia
ATHENS — C.J. Stroud is a winner in most all respects, but the results of the past two games against Michigan have left the Ohio State star with an unsettled legacy. Stroud knows better than anyone what a win over No. 1 Georgia — and another shot at the Wolverines — could mean for him and his program.
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
dawgnation.com
David Pollack: ‘Streaky’ Georgia offense could be tested by Ohio State
ATHENS — David Pollack said Georgia is the best team in college football, but there’s an element to the Bulldogs’ offense that he has picked up on. “When you’ve watched them this year, I do think their offense has a tendency to get streaky,” Pollack said on the Crain & Company Podcast.
Eleven Warriors
Former Arizona State Long Snapper John Ferlmann Transferring to Ohio State
Ohio State has added a long snapper from the transfer portal. John Ferlmann, who was the starting long snapper at Arizona State this year, announced his commitment to Ohio State after visiting OSU on Saturday. Ferlmann is the first player to join the Buckeyes via the transfer portal for the...
dawgnation.com
Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award
Georgia did not win the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The Bulldogs were one of two finalists for the award this season after Georgia finished in the top 10 in both points per game and yards per play. Instead, Michigan took home the...
Eleven Warriors
Pursuing Matayo Uiagalelei a Big Priority for Ohio State Ahead of National Signing Day, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers to Visit OSU This Weekend
Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Turnovers and Lack of Stops in End of Regulation, Overtime Prove to Be the Difference in Tight North Carolina Loss
Ohio State had a victory in hand. Not quite, but close enough to think it could make one final play to wrap things up. After all, the Buckeyes had multiple opportunities to do so Saturday. But they didn’t slam the door shut, and with a team as dangerous as North...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing React to Ohio State's 89-84 Overtime Loss to North Carolina
The Buckeyes let one slip through their collective fingertips late on Saturday. Despite either leading or being tied with North Carolina for all but 58 seconds of the second half, Ohio State allowed the Tar Heels to send it to overtime, where the latter had an extra gear and pressed on the throttle.
dawgnation.com
After accomplished freshman season, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football
Malaki Starks had about the season you would expect from a 5-star freshman. Moments of unbelievable brilliance, with some growing moments sprinkled in. The freshman from Jefferson, Ga., lived up to the 5-star billing for the Bulldogs. He made an incredible leaping interception in his first career game against Oregon and moved into the starting lineup the next week against Samford.
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
Eleven Warriors
North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win
Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Wear White Uniforms With Gray Sleeves For CFP Semifinal Against Georgia
When Ohio State meets Georgia in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, the Buckeyes will wear what will appear to be their traditional white uniforms. However, there will be a slight alteration, with a few thick stripes of gray added on the shoulders to combine with the scarlet and black.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘No, there will be no rematch’ says GHSA after controversial championship call
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State championship high school football is returning to the big stage. Officials say championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year. One of the changes many players, coaches, fans, and spectators hope will come with the move is adding instant replay during...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
flagpole.com
Inflation and the Pandemic’s After-effects Are 86’ing Athens Restaurants
These are hard times in the restaurant business. In 2019, there were 19,000 restaurants in Georgia, according to Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. About 60% of them closed after the pandemic hit in February, 2020; about 4,000 closed for good, she said. And for many,...
