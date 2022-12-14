Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio This Holiday Joy SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands transfer commitment from ex-Florida DB, 4-star prospect from 2021 recruiting class
Nebraska landed a defensive back piece out of the portal on Saturday. The player is Corey Collier Jr., a former Florida Gator and member of the 2021 recruiting class. He had a tackle for loss and a sack as a true freshman before appearing in 4 games with a tackle in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Evers hints at recruiting players to Wisconsin: 'We got a few things cookin'
Nick Evers committed to Wisconsin on Saturday, giving new coach Luke Fickell his QB. Evers might not be the only notable transfer to Wisconsin, however. Raul Vazquez of Badger Blitz spoke with Evers about possibly recruiting other players to join him in Madison. “I’m on it for sure! Just wait...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School
Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home. The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State. According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Every Big Ten team's transfer portal holiday wish list
Tis the season for holiday shopping. And in the transfer portal world, every Big Ten team will have a wish list to help make up for its departures — whether they’re through graduation, the draft or the other side of the portal. That departure list will likely expand...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Evers, former Oklahoma QB, reveals transfer destination
Nick Evers made his transfer destination known on Saturday. Evers is leaving Oklahoma and heading to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. Evers spent one season at Oklahoma and saw very little playing time, playing in one game this season for the Sooners. Evers, a Texas native, came in...
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff
Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment
Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Arizona State QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly visits Indiana
Ex-Arizona State and Florida QB Emory Jones recently entered the transfer portal once again. Jones spent 4 seasons in Gainesville before transferring to Arizona State for the 2022 season. With many teams needing a starting-caliber QB, Jones should have plenty of suitors. Reportedly, Jones recently took a visit to Indiana...
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen discusses putting an end to transfer rumors, early impressions of Luke Fickell
Braelon Allen provided a sense of relief to Wisconsin fans everywhere when he reaffirmed his plans to stay with the Badgers under new head coach Luke Fickell. Allen had previously addressed rumors linking his name to the transfer portal but those rumors reignited when Jim Leonhard was not awarded the permanent head coaching gig. Now, the star running back for the Badgers is adjusting to a new regime and head coach under Fickell.
Comments / 0