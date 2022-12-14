ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class

Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money

The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Every Big Ten team's transfer portal holiday wish list

Tis the season for holiday shopping. And in the transfer portal world, every Big Ten team will have a wish list to help make up for its departures — whether they’re through graduation, the draft or the other side of the portal. That departure list will likely expand...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Evers, former Oklahoma QB, reveals transfer destination

Nick Evers made his transfer destination known on Saturday. Evers is leaving Oklahoma and heading to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. Evers spent one season at Oklahoma and saw very little playing time, playing in one game this season for the Sooners. Evers, a Texas native, came in...
NORMAN, OK
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Arizona State QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly visits Indiana

Ex-Arizona State and Florida QB Emory Jones recently entered the transfer portal once again. Jones spent 4 seasons in Gainesville before transferring to Arizona State for the 2022 season. With many teams needing a starting-caliber QB, Jones should have plenty of suitors. Reportedly, Jones recently took a visit to Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen discusses putting an end to transfer rumors, early impressions of Luke Fickell

Braelon Allen provided a sense of relief to Wisconsin fans everywhere when he reaffirmed his plans to stay with the Badgers under new head coach Luke Fickell. Allen had previously addressed rumors linking his name to the transfer portal but those rumors reignited when Jim Leonhard was not awarded the permanent head coaching gig. Now, the star running back for the Badgers is adjusting to a new regime and head coach under Fickell.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

