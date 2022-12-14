Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for December 17
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Keenen Evans – Laurens. -Support, obligation to support spouse and children.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
WRDW-TV
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
WYFF4.com
Man found dead in Greenville County after fire, sheriff's office says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A man was found dead in an Upstate home after a fire, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies and Travelers Rest Fire Department are investigating the fire, which happened on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The man's name...
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 5...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Upstate bank robbery arrest
An arrest following a bank robbery in Spartanburg early Thursday afternoon. Spartanburg officers responded at 1:15 to the Regions Bank on South Pine Street in reference to a bank robbery after a bank employee called 911.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting
First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
iheart.com
Teen Charged After Allegedly Giving Marijuana Edible To Fellow Student
(Newberry County, SC)- A teen is facing charges in Newberry County after allegedly giving another student a marijuana edible. Police say they were called to a school earlier this week after the student who ate the edible was found non-responsive but breathing. When a search was done on the 17-year-old's...
Person dies following crash in Edgefield County
UPDATE: According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County. Initially, the vehicle stopped but only to let a female passenger out of the car and as deputies attempted to approach the car the driver sped off […]
wspa.com
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
WTVC
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
WYFF4.com
Man shot dead at Upstate apartment complex in Greenwood County, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead at an apartment complex, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Parkland Place Road. The victim was identified...
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
Comments / 0