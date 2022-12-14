ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Arrest Report for December 17

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Keenen Evans – Laurens. -Support, obligation to support spouse and children.
CLINTON, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WRDW-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Furman Professor is now suing the university. Final Day of Operation Coat Drive. Updated: 5...
EASLEY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate bank robbery arrest

An arrest following a bank robbery in Spartanburg early Thursday afternoon. Spartanburg officers responded at 1:15 to the Regions Bank on South Pine Street in reference to a bank robbery after a bank employee called 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting

First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Person dies following crash in Edgefield County

UPDATE: According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County. Initially, the vehicle stopped but only to let a female passenger out of the car and as deputies attempted to approach the car the driver sped off […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

