Del Valle, TX

Del Valle district employee fired after recording device found hidden in school bathroom

By Keri Heath, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
A Del Valle school district employee has been fired in connection with a recording device found hidden in a faculty restroom Tuesday at Del Valle Opportunity Center, an alternative high school in southeastern Travis County, the district said.

The incident is under investigation and all the recordings gathered by the device have been turned over to law enforcement, the district told the American-Statesman in a statement.

"As soon as this information was reported to Del Valle ISD officials, the Del Valle ISD Police immediately started an investigation and requested assistance from all appropriate authorities," district spokesman Christopher Weddle said.

The employee who was fired wasn’t a teacher, according to the district, which did not identify the worker.

Weddle didn’t say whether the device recorded audio or video, or which law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

"The district is unable to provide additional information about this incident, as it is under an active investigation," he said.

