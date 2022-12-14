Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps and water after tornados
The Louisiana National Guard has announced that there were multiple operations supporting communities that were hit by tornados. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening. The LANG also sent engineer assessment...
The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by tornadoes
KILLONA, La. — The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. A lot of that help came in Killona where an EF-2 tornado ripped through homes. Donations of toiletries, toys and much more were taken to the Killona Volunteer Fire Department where...
Louisiana Homeland Security wants you to self-report tornado damage through this form
NEW ORLEANS — After several tornadoes touched down across Louisiana Wednesday, the state Office of Homeland Security is asking residents to report their damage. According to Mike Steele with Louisiana Homeland Security, residents who were affected by storms should report their damage online. By filling out the survey, the...
Cooling Down This Weekend, Rain Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.
A beautiful day after tornadoes yesterday
Thankful to have a beautiful day after all of our severe weather yesterday. NWS completed two surveys finding 2 EF-2 tornadoes so far. It's an EF-2 in Killona and Montz with winds of 120 mph. It was also an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Jefferson Parish and ended in St. Bernard Parish. Winds 125 mph. The bad weather moved out, and High pressure built in with clear skies tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s Northshore to mid 40s South. Some patchy frost possible Northshore. Sunny Friday. Highs low to mid 60s. Clouds increase Saturday with some rain. Severe weather is not forecast. Chilly this weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Skies become sunny Sunday. Heads up: Rain chances increase late Monday into early Tuesday.
Another LaPlace teen arrested for a shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Yasmine Halum
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested another teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a LaPlace 19-year-old. A 16-year-old boy from LaPlace was arrested in connection to the shooting of Yasmine Halum of LaPlace in October. Through investigation, detectives learned that the juvenile assisted in...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen in the Chackbay area
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen in the Chackbay area near Sugar Ridge Driver. According to police, the teen identifies as "Austin Cruise" and is possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone knows any...
