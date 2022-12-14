ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WDSU

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
OHIO STATE
WDSU

Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps and water after tornados

The Louisiana National Guard has announced that there were multiple operations supporting communities that were hit by tornados. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening. The LANG also sent engineer assessment...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Cooling Down This Weekend, Rain Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

A beautiful day after tornadoes yesterday

Thankful to have a beautiful day after all of our severe weather yesterday. NWS completed two surveys finding 2 EF-2 tornadoes so far. It's an EF-2 in Killona and Montz with winds of 120 mph. It was also an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Jefferson Parish and ended in St. Bernard Parish. Winds 125 mph. The bad weather moved out, and High pressure built in with clear skies tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s Northshore to mid 40s South. Some patchy frost possible Northshore. Sunny Friday. Highs low to mid 60s. Clouds increase Saturday with some rain. Severe weather is not forecast. Chilly this weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Skies become sunny Sunday. Heads up: Rain chances increase late Monday into early Tuesday.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

