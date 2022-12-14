ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades

By Grace Reader, Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kbuc_0jies3Xc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though Representative Celia Israel garnered the most votes in November, she fell to Senator Kirk Watson Tuesday night in the runoff election by just 886 votes. It’s the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.

“People will always say my vote doesn’t matter. But last night, it proved that your vote certainly matters because the gap between the candidates was so close,” Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University, said.

In the runoff, Watson won by a small margin — just 886 votes, or 0.78 percentage points. He did not, however, win Travis County.

Unofficial results show Israel got 17 more votes in Travis County than Watson. It was slivers of Williamson and Hays County that fall in Austin city limits that pushed Watson to a victory. Watson largely won both of those counties.

In Hays County, Watson claimed 84.38% of the vote, though only 31 people voted. In Williamson County, Watson got 62.30% of the vote with 2,231 votes.

Using available elections data and looking all the way back to the early 70s, Watson’s 0.78% margin of victory is the slimmest in an Austin mayoral race in decades, and possibly ever.

Two mayoral elections have been decided by less than 2 percentage points: Carole Keeton McClennan’s victory over Jack McCreary in 1977 and Bruce Todd’s win over Robert Barnstone in 1991.

Prior to 1971, the mayor of Austin was not directly chosen by voters. Rather, elected city council members would choose the city’s mayor.

Election data is also available for a few years in the 1800s, but none of those elections were as close as this year’s.

While Kirk Watson is the winner of Austin’s closest mayoral election, he also won the largest landslide of any mayoral candidate, based on available election data.

In his 2000 re-election bid, Watson won with a margin of 76.25 percentage points over closest rival Leslie Cochran.

“I deeply understand one of the key messages that those voters were looking for in that campaign, and that is that this town must focus on equity and inclusivity and diversity,” Watson said of representing Israel’s voters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 6

D Alaskan
3d ago

Just shows that all of the Californians and New Yorkers moving to Austin has made it even more radical leftist than is was before.

Reply(1)
7
John Cox
3d ago

I saw the results,Watson won Travis County by only 17 votes, it was Williamson County that secured his win.By the way did Celia ever congratulate Watson on his win?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy