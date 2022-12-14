ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Jury deliberations begin in murder trial of former Texas police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home

By Bill Kirkos, Ray Sanchez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy