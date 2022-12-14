ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
wpde.com

Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
