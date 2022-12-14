Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Santa Paws is comin' town : Horry Co. animal shelter free foster, adoptions for Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping some elves living along the Grand Strand will bring some cats and dogs home for the 'paw'lidays this season. In part of their new two part program, HCACC is looking to place as many shelter pets...
wpde.com
Man steals children's presents under Christmas tree at Marlboro Co. home: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A McColl man was arrested Thursday after breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday night, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Trails Edge Road in the McColl area for a burglary.
wpde.com
15-year tradition: Marion woman makes sure children wake up to presents Christmas morning
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman has one goal this season - she wants every child to have a present to open on Christmas morning. Ellen Baldwin has been providing toys for children in her community for more than 15 years. Since 2007, she's gotten the help of...
wpde.com
Florence organization building housing for women, children receives $100K donation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence organization that helps to provide housing for women and their children got a large donation Friday to continue its mission. Wesley Stokes asked the community members to match his donation of $50,000 to House of Hope for Hope Village. That's a community of...
wpde.com
New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
wpde.com
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man is accused of hitting a resident at Pee Dee Regional Center while working there, according to an arrest warrant sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., 33, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
heraldadvocate.com
City of Bennettsville has first Tree Lighting
The City of Bennettsville held its first Tree Lighting on Dec. 9 in front of City Hall. It was a chance to help decorate the tree, enjoy Christmas songs and drink hot apple cider.
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
WMBF
City of Florence receives $50,000 grant to create Mural Pocket Park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence received a huge grant to help bring a new park to the area. Florence was selected as one of the winners of the T-Mobile Hometown Grants. The program was launched in April 2021 and is a $25 million, five-year initiative to...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
WMBF
Doctors seeing more hospital visits across the Grand Strand amid holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors across the Grand Strand are seeing an increase in hospital visits. They say the reasons vary and are seeing both flu cases and injuries related to holiday activities. Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, said his hospital has seen an...
wpde.com
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
wpde.com
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
wpde.com
Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
wpde.com
Time is ticking to send packages in time for Christmas; USPS prepares
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the holiday season which means the United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. So far this holiday season- the post office has accepted more than eight billion packages and pieces of mail. If you're hoping to...
