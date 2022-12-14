STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A project to strengthen and reinforce dunes at Bathtub Beach is finally complete and the beach is set to reopen soon. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the county's Coastal Engineering division began a storm response project at Bathtub Beach. By adding sand to strengthen and reinforce the dune, it protects MacArthur Boulevard from any breaches.

STUART, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO