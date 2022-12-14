Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
cbs12.com
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run suspect left driver's license at crash scene: Sheriff
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The description of the hit-and-run driver included a bit about yellow hair and pink dinosaur shorts. But the wallet left behind at the crash scene is all that police needed to arrest their suspect. The crash happened Dec. 12 at the corner of Westgate Avenue...
cbs12.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
cbs12.com
Former Treasure Coast nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A former nurse on the Treasure Coast faces serious charges after investigators say she tampered with vials liquid fentanyl and replaced them with saline. A federal grand jury charged 54-year-old Catherine Shannon Dunton with tampering a consumer product. According to the indictment, from February...
cbs12.com
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
cbs12.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
cbs12.com
'Mass murder coming soon;' Twitch user from Boca accused of threatening a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton is accused of making online threats to kill people. The investigation began when the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received an FBI Guardian Tip on Wednesday about a threat posted on Twitch, a social media platform that allows people to stream themselves playing video games to an online audience.
cbs12.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
cbs12.com
Children go on shopping spree at Old Navy in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Mote than 100 children with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County spent their Saturday on a shopping spree. The kids received $50 gift cards to buy clothes at Old Navy. Each child walked into the store partnered with a volunteer from...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment
Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
cbs12.com
Wreaths Across America tribute at the South Florida National Cemetery
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wreaths Across America paid tribute to fallen heroes all across South Florida on Saturday. Volunteers placed wreaths on graves at South Florida National Cemetery on "Wreaths Across America Day." The nationwide tribute is to remember and honor veterans, first responders and those who paid...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
cbs12.com
Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
cbs12.com
Bathtub Beach in Stuart set to reopen before Christmas
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A project to strengthen and reinforce dunes at Bathtub Beach is finally complete and the beach is set to reopen soon. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the county's Coastal Engineering division began a storm response project at Bathtub Beach. By adding sand to strengthen and reinforce the dune, it protects MacArthur Boulevard from any breaches.
cbs12.com
School helps Stuart family of 7 now without a home days before Christmas
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A school in Stuart has grabbed hold of the spirit of giving this week to help a family of seven after a nearby fire left their home with serious water damage, just days before Christmas. Bridget Jones, her husband Darian, and their five children said...
cbs12.com
OIG: Man falsified rental assistant application, received $13,200
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Park resident submitted false information and fabricated documents in an attempt to receive over $20,000 in rental assistance, according to a report from the county's Inspector General John Carey. According to the report, a Florida resident received a total of $13,200...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
cbs12.com
Over 900 boxes to be delivered to families of fallen soldiers with Gold Star Christmas
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Volunteers of all ages went to Palm Beach Gardens to spread holiday cheer to families across the country. On Thursday evening, families from Palm Beach County showed their appreciation to those who've served by sending hundreds of gifts to families who have lost a loved one in the military.
