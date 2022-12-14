Read full article on original website
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Area Roads
Several roadwork projects continue across northwest Missouri as weather permits. Work in the local counties through Christmas eve includes:. US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.
kchi.com
Two Bridges Are On the Livingston Co. Commission Agenda
Bridge Bids and an inspection are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday:. At 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Rod Cotton from Farmers Electric Cooperative. At 11:00, they will...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County
Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street in Clay County.
kchi.com
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
northwestmoinfo.com
Dec 17 – Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins & Princeton Schools Superintendent Jerry Girdner
In this broadcast we visit with Garrett Hawkins, President of Missouri Farm Bureau about the upcoming legislative session and issues that may affect Missouri farmers and ag-related businesses. We also learn more about the construction of new ball fields in Princeton from Superintendent Jerry Girdner. Click on the image below...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve renting of former police office, discuss hiring additional water plant employee
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen voted on December 12th to rent the former police office at city hall. The former police office will be rented to the Local Emergency Planning Committee for $3,800 yearly. The vote came after it was reported David Roll with the LEPC had approached City Administrator Lance Rains about the possible rental.
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Macon man falls asleep while driving, crashes into guard rail
NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed late Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 149, one mile south of New Cambria. State troopers said Jeffrey Heckman, 57, of Macon, went to sleep...
kmmo.com
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
kchi.com
First Day Hikes At Missouri State Parks
Several of Missouri’s State Parks are hosting “First Day Hikes” to welcome the new year. The State Park system says this is the 12th year they are offering these hikes, and there are 400 hikes planned across the United States, 30 “First Day Hikes” are planned in Missouri.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education approves snow bid, two hired for remainder of school year
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on December 15th approved the only bid received for snow removal. It was from Salmon Excavating for $1,100 for snow removal, and if ice melt is needed, $1,100 per application. The board approved the CPSK liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The cost...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
kchi.com
Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison
Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kttn.com
Trenton man files for Mayor’s seat in upcoming April election
A candidate has filed for Trenton Mayor for the April 4th election. Nick McHargue of 503 Town and Country Lane filed the afternoon of December 16th. He has previously served as mayor. Candidates who have filed previously for the Trenton City Council election include Michael Opitz for Third Ward Council...
