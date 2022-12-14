ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
TheDailyBeast

Mom Arrested 4 Years After Newborn’s Body Found Floating Off Florida Coast

A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with first-degree murder after Palm Beach County officials said she confessed to tossing her newborn infant into a Florida inlet. “She’s the mother, and she is solely responsible,” Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel said at a press conference announcing the arrest of Arya Singh. It was an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who found the body of ‘Baby June’ floating in the Atlantic Ocean not far from shore on June 1, 2018. “The men and women in law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
proclaimerscv.com

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Arizona driver cited for using Grinch inflatable in HOV lane

AVONDALE, Ariz. (CBS12) — The Grinch stole Christmas but he couldn't get past the watchful eye of a trooper in Arizona. A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety spotted a driver in the HOV lane on I-10 in Avondale with a Grinch inflatable riding shotgun last week.
AVONDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy