A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with first-degree murder after Palm Beach County officials said she confessed to tossing her newborn infant into a Florida inlet. “She’s the mother, and she is solely responsible,” Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel said at a press conference announcing the arrest of Arya Singh. It was an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who found the body of ‘Baby June’ floating in the Atlantic Ocean not far from shore on June 1, 2018. “The men and women in law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO