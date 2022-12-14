Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Baby June, Bad Partners, and Accidental Overdoses: Week in Review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the biggest stories over the past week in news. Judge denies bond for mother accused of killing Baby June. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it arrested the mother of Baby June, putting an end to a four-year mystery.
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
cbs12.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
cbs12.com
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
Housekeepers arrested for stabbing during fight at South Florida resort
Two housekeepers were arrested on Wednesday after stabbing each other during a fight over work at a South Florida resort.
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
cbs12.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
Mom Arrested 4 Years After Newborn’s Body Found Floating Off Florida Coast
A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with first-degree murder after Palm Beach County officials said she confessed to tossing her newborn infant into a Florida inlet. “She’s the mother, and she is solely responsible,” Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel said at a press conference announcing the arrest of Arya Singh. It was an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who found the body of ‘Baby June’ floating in the Atlantic Ocean not far from shore on June 1, 2018. “The men and women in law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen...
cbs12.com
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
Ga. man arrested in multi-hotel shooting spree in Orlando that left 2 injured
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia man is accused of attempted murder and several other charges after detectives say he went on a shooting spree in Orlando that left several people injured. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an active shooter in the lobby of the...
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
proclaimerscv.com
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
cbs12.com
Arizona driver cited for using Grinch inflatable in HOV lane
AVONDALE, Ariz. (CBS12) — The Grinch stole Christmas but he couldn't get past the watchful eye of a trooper in Arizona. A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety spotted a driver in the HOV lane on I-10 in Avondale with a Grinch inflatable riding shotgun last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Mother of murdered Georgia toddler indicted on 19 counts
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old boy who was reported missing by his mother in October, was indicted on 19 counts in connection with the toddler's murder on Wednesday. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones announced those charges for 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the baby's...
