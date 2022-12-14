This bald eagle was rescued in Panola State Park in the Atlanta area after being found with a broken wing and an injured eye. Wildlife officials recovered the bird in the state park, and now, the bird is recovering at AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. The center will care for the bird for a while. The bird won’t be released back into the wild because of its injured condition. AWARE will help find him a home at a bird sanctuary, or perhaps an educational center.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO