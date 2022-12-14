ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Outsider.com

Rare Bald Eagle Rescued in Atlanta Area on the Road to Recovery

This bald eagle was rescued in Panola State Park in the Atlanta area after being found with a broken wing and an injured eye. Wildlife officials recovered the bird in the state park, and now, the bird is recovering at AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. The center will care for the bird for a while. The bird won’t be released back into the wild because of its injured condition. AWARE will help find him a home at a bird sanctuary, or perhaps an educational center.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop in Atlanta?

ATLANTA - The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released. The event returns to its home at Underground Atlanta. Performing for the big night is Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
newsnationnow.com

Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen. First responders took...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Frigid' weather: Atlanta to open warming center this weekend

ATLANTA - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Atlanta has announced the opening of an emergency warming center in northwest Atlanta. The center is expected to open Saturday night at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m. The center will then reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

“Black Hollywood – Louis Gossett, Jr.” 12-16-2022

Portia sits down with iconic actor, author and social activist Louis Gossett,Jr.! The Oscar and Emmy award winning actor talks about how Atlanta has changed over the years and why he Atlanta as his new home. Photographer to the stars, Robert Ector, says he just wanted to be creative and take pictures and now he's showcasing some of the biggest names in entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” actress Aba Arthur says it's an honor being a part of Black Hollywood!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
