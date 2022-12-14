Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Jury awards families of 2 men killed inside Atlanta nightclub $160 million
ATLANTA — The families of two up and coming rappers who were killed inside an Atlanta nightclub in 2017 finally have closure. Ewell “Wells” Ynoa, 21, and Giovanni “Geo” Diaz, 22, were on stage at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta just before the headliner was set to come out when they were shot and killed in November 2017.
Rare Bald Eagle Rescued in Atlanta Area on the Road to Recovery
This bald eagle was rescued in Panola State Park in the Atlanta area after being found with a broken wing and an injured eye. Wildlife officials recovered the bird in the state park, and now, the bird is recovering at AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. The center will care for the bird for a while. The bird won’t be released back into the wild because of its injured condition. AWARE will help find him a home at a bird sanctuary, or perhaps an educational center.
2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout
Investigators believe a fight on social media led to a shootout Saturday afternoon, killing two teenagers and leaving th...
fox5atlanta.com
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA
Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl may still be in Georgia, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Editor's note: FOX 5 Atlanta has updated this story to remove the victim's identity. The victim has since been located. Police believes a missing 11-year-old Clayton County girl is still in Georgia, but remains in danger. The girl, who has not been seen since she left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Who is performing at the 2023 Peach Drop in Atlanta?
ATLANTA - The lineup for the 2023 Peach Drop, Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, has been released. The event returns to its home at Underground Atlanta. Performing for the big night is Grammy-award winning entertainer and CEO of So So Def, Jermaine Dupri & Friends with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ, plus Drivin n Cryin, Blanco Brown.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
newsnationnow.com
Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings
ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
fox5atlanta.com
Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen. First responders took...
fox5atlanta.com
'Frigid' weather: Atlanta to open warming center this weekend
ATLANTA - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Atlanta has announced the opening of an emergency warming center in northwest Atlanta. The center is expected to open Saturday night at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m. The center will then reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.
Georgia Man Killed In 'Bizarre' Construction Accident
'I don’t even have words for it. I don’t know how that happened.'
fox5atlanta.com
“Black Hollywood – Louis Gossett, Jr.” 12-16-2022
Portia sits down with iconic actor, author and social activist Louis Gossett,Jr.! The Oscar and Emmy award winning actor talks about how Atlanta has changed over the years and why he Atlanta as his new home. Photographer to the stars, Robert Ector, says he just wanted to be creative and take pictures and now he's showcasing some of the biggest names in entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” actress Aba Arthur says it's an honor being a part of Black Hollywood!
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted Loganville-area home may have been sparked by electrical system
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County spent Friday evening battling a massive two-story house fire near Loganville. Just after 5:45p.m., neighbors called 911 to report a house in the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE was on fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through...
