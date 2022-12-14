Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
klkntv.com
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run, chase and standoff on I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. More than three hours later and 157 miles to the west, the driver was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. About 5:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi for driving recklessly on Interstate 80...
1011now.com
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
klkntv.com
Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
KETV.com
23-year-old woman dies after crash Wednesday night in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — A 23-year-old woman died after her vehicle left the highway and hit a tree Wednesday night in Dodge County, according to authorities. Around 6:45 p.m., Dodge County deputies responded to an injury accident on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, according to law enforcement.
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
Kearney Hub
Woman arrested after her dog bites Papillion police officer multiple times
A Papillion police officer was injured Thursday when a dog bit her multiple times. The officer went to a home on Lexington Avenue after 11 a.m. to check the well being of a woman there, Deputy Police Chief Orin Orchard said. A caller wanted officers to check on her mother,...
KETV.com
Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
thebestmix1055.com
Wednesday night accident claims life of Fremont woman
A Fremont woman has died following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Dodge County Deputies were dispatched at about 6:45 Wednesday night to an accident on U.S. Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, just east of Fremont. A black 2016 Honda Civic was eastbound on 275 when it left...
Dodge County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in fatal crash Wednesday
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.
Nebraska men arrested on theft, drug charges in Stanton County
Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing boys who may be in Omaha
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Three people hurt after car plows into Lincoln parking garage
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department is now saying only three people were hurt when a 2018 Dodge Challenger slammed into a parking garage early Wednesday morning. Police say the man who was driving, 19-year-old Jacob Staab from Grand Island, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Comments / 0