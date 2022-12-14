ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

23-year-old woman dies after crash Wednesday night in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — A 23-year-old woman died after her vehicle left the highway and hit a tree Wednesday night in Dodge County, according to authorities. Around 6:45 p.m., Dodge County deputies responded to an injury accident on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, according to law enforcement.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
CASS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Wednesday night accident claims life of Fremont woman

A Fremont woman has died following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Dodge County Deputies were dispatched at about 6:45 Wednesday night to an accident on U.S. Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, just east of Fremont. A black 2016 Honda Civic was eastbound on 275 when it left...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Three people hurt after car plows into Lincoln parking garage

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department is now saying only three people were hurt when a 2018 Dodge Challenger slammed into a parking garage early Wednesday morning. Police say the man who was driving, 19-year-old Jacob Staab from Grand Island, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy