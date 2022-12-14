Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December. Compromised account scam. Chances are you've gotten those...
Your dog might need a flu shot too
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, the dog flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs to watch out for in your pup:. "The nasal drainage. The ocular drainage. The cough is one of the biggest things that we see,” said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis. “It can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well, and we always say, if it looks off, get them checked out. Definitely see your veterinarian and make sure they're doing ok."
Tattoo parlors near me: This Kernersville woman’s house isn’t one!
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Sharon Denny loves almost everything about her Kernersville home. She and her husband bought the home back in 1978. The plan was to remodel it and sell it after about five years, but they ended up staying for more than four decades. “It’s close to our...
Stiff person syndrome: What is it and who is most at risk?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Singer Celine Dion sent shockwaves around the world when she announced on Instagram Thursday that she is postponing her concert tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the...
What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
Winston-Salem Police Chief prepares for retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Katrina Thompson has nearly 30 years of experience in Winston-Salem. At the end of the month will soon leave her corner, upstairs office for the last time. "It is bitter sweet. A lot of it is knowing that the family that I have...
Fire experts share safety tips and resources to help keep your loved ones safe
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Fire Department experts want you and your loved ones to be safe this holiday season in the event a fire occurs. They shared with News 2 resources that are available in the Triad to help reduce fire risk. People can sign up for general fire...
Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
Buying practical holiday gifts: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Christmas less than two weeks away, time is running out to get gifts for friends and family. I’ve spent the last few weeks asking loved ones what they want for Christmas. Some said clothes, electronics, or even gift cards. But then there are those who are hard to shop for. The ones who won’t tell you what they want.
LIST | School delays for Friday, Dec. 16 due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are announcing a change of plans for Friday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions. It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees...
Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County. Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.
Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to...
Man killed by car while walking along US 220 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m. 83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking...
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
Duke Energy plans power outage impacting 2,500 effecting parts of Moore Co. Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Moore County businesses recovering after the power grid attack. Duke Energy is scheduling a power outage for part of Moore County Saturday morning, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Multiple gunshots took down two Duke Energy...
Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
