Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Your dog might need a flu shot too

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, the dog flu is spreading across the United States. Here are the warning signs to watch out for in your pup:. "The nasal drainage. The ocular drainage. The cough is one of the biggest things that we see,” said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis. “It can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well, and we always say, if it looks off, get them checked out. Definitely see your veterinarian and make sure they're doing ok."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Buying practical holiday gifts: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Christmas less than two weeks away, time is running out to get gifts for friends and family. I’ve spent the last few weeks asking loved ones what they want for Christmas. Some said clothes, electronics, or even gift cards. But then there are those who are hard to shop for. The ones who won’t tell you what they want.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

