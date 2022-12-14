Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
lshsvalhalla.com
Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9
Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
kentreporter.com
Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021
The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
Man on scooter killed after getting hit by multiple drivers in Seattle’s Industrial District
A 25-year-old man riding a rented scooter was killed Friday after being hit by two drivers, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, at around 12:20 a.m., a driver was heading north in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue South when he hit the 25-year-old man. The driver pulled over and found the man lying on the road.
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Comments / 0