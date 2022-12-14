ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
KING 5

Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend

If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
SEATTLE, WA
lshsvalhalla.com

Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9

Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
kentreporter.com

Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021

The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

