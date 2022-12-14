Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Williston snowplows
Parts of I-94 and US 52 close because of weather
Since conditions are not expected to improve overnight, drivers are encouraged to stay in place and travel only if absolutely necessary.
740thefan.com
New details in Williams County, ND murder
FARGO (KFGO) – A man accused of killing a woman in Williams County, N.D. has been charged with the murder of his wife. Jacob Long, 34, was arrested a day and a half after witnesses identified him as the man who killed 30-year-old Megan Lindquist outside a home several miles east of Buford.
KFYR-TV
Bond hearing for Williston explosives case moved to December 21
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A bond hearing for a Williston man facing charges stemming from having more than 1,500 pounds of explosives has been delayed to next week. Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, Ross Petrie must attend another bond hearing on December 21, for 10 new counts including manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a bomb.
KFYR-TV
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set
UPDATE: 12/16/2022 3:15 p.m. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is believed to have been married to him. An autopsy will be completed by the North Dakota State Medical Examiners Office. Long is...
