Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge
BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago
BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are...
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Baltimore County
Imagine starting your car to go to work and you hear a loud rumbling noise coming from it. Then, you look underneath only to see the catalytic converter missing.
Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
Wbaltv.com
Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore
A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 2