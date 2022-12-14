ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge

BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
CBS Baltimore

Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report.   Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
WUSA9

Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
Wbaltv.com

Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery

Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
Wbaltv.com

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore

A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Shore News Network

Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
