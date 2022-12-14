ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Virginia Baseball Players Listed in Top 100 Prospects for 2023 MLB Draft

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

Two current Cavaliers and one UVA commit cracked the top 100 prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft

The MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 Prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft on MLB.com on Tuesday and two current Virginia baseball players and one UVA baseball commit were listed in the Top 100.

Junior catcher Kyle Teel came in at No. 28 in the Top 100 and was the 2nd-ranked catcher on the list. After earning Third-Team All-ACC honors at designated hitter as a true freshman, Teel started in all 58 games at catcher last spring. He batted .276 with 12 doubles, six home runs, and 45 RBI and hit three grand slams in 2022, the most grand slams by a Virginia hitter in a single season since 2000.

Junior third baseman Jake Gelof was ranked No. 38 overall and was the 5th-ranked third baseman. Gelof had a record-breaking sophomore campaign in 2022, setting the UVA single-season RBI record with 81, becoming the first Cavalier in program history to drive in 80 or more runs in one season. Gelof hit 21 home runs in 2022 and has now hit five career home runs in the NCAA Tournament, which is also a program record. He was voted an All-American by several college baseball media sites and was selected to the All-ACC First-Team at the end of the season.

Jonny Farmelo, who announced his commitment to play baseball at UVA back in July 2020, is ranked the No. 52 overall prospect in the MLB Pipeline for the 2023 Draft. A highly-touted recruit from Centreville, Virginia, Farmelo is expected to arrive at UVA next fall, but could decide to go straight to professional baseball instead.

