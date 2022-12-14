ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Buchanan notches eighth, Bearcats win 11th state title

Please enjoy this game slide show from our friend Scott Coleman, who was at the game. On a day when their top wide receiver was setting one state championship game record and tying another, the Aledo Bearcats extended a record they already owned with their 11th state football championship. This...
ALEDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy