Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares for winter weather
Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares for winter weather
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)
Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m. Drink Chambord cocktails, enjoy the Alphonse Mucha exhibit, dance in a silent disco, do some costumed figure drawing and watch performers from...
Dawn Coleman Court
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport preparing for winter weather with ‘state of the art’ snow removing vehicles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is revving up for the winter weather. The airport is preparing to use their “state of the art” snow and ice removing vehicles during peak periods. During the height of peak season, this airport says they can expect 600...
Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon to complete a repair to a sewer line under the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. As a result, detour signs have been removed and the roadway is now open to two-way traffic. Next week, crews will return...
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
Warehouse fire in NULU
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth grade students at Christian Academy of Louisville spent part of the day wrapping Christmas gifts for children in eastern Kentucky. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. They’ll be distributed to their sponsored Harlan County families through the “Mountain Santa” ministry.
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
Andrew Hoke Court Hearing
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
