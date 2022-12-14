ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Kentucky Supreme Court issues ruling about controversial education bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled “education opportunity accounts” unconstitutional. The decision revolves around a controversial education bill that was narrowly passed by the General Assembly in 2021 and vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear. The legislature then overrode that veto. House Bill 563 would...
KENTUCKY STATE

