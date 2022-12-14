Read full article on original website
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
WATCH: Where Bo Nix stands on his decision to turn pro or return to Oregon
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix talks about the decision process of returning to Oregon or going pro, when he will decide, his thoughts on facing North Carolina in the bowl game, and Oregon's new offensive coordinator Will Stein. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, enter NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game
Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jackson State football's final game — Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Colorado hired Sanders Dec. 3 to be Buffaloes' next head coach, following three seasons (one spring, two fall) in two years with the Tigers from 2021-22.
BREAKING: Tar Heels Land DB Transfer Alijah Huzzie
Former East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie has committed to transfer to North Carolina, he announced on Sunday. Huzzie, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Franklin, Ga. native, has two years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID season. A first-team All-SoCon selection, Huzzie started all 11 games for ETSU this fall where he...
Atonio Mafi on Nostalgia, Post-UCLA Plans, Shrine Bowl, Sun Bowl
UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi talked about what he plans to do after UCLA, preparing for the Shrine and Sun Bowl, as well as what he thought of the O-line this season.
What to make of WSU's glaring offensive flaws in LA Bowl?
IT WAS ANOTHER day of offensive woes for Washington State, with the issues falling on every unit in the X-X loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday. No position.
With QB Shedeur Sanders in the transfer portal, joining father Deion in Colorado is expected
Shedeur Sanders finished his career at Jackson State with a four-touchdown, 349-yard effort in an overtime loss to North Carolina Central, and his next stop figures to be Colorado to meet back up with his father. Deion Sanders was named Colorado's new coach earlier this month, and at his introductory...
Signing Day 2022: Ten blue-chip recruits on flip watch
We are under 100 hours until the Early Signing Period is finally upon us and prospects start putting pen to paper on Dec. 21 locking in their respective futures at various colleges across the land. While many of these prospects have publicly declared for a university, several of them are...
Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier reveals where UF needs to improve entering 2023 season
Florida ended its 2022 season on a rough note, with the Gators thumped 30-3 by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. After the game, first-year UF head coach Billy Napier spoke on what the team needed to get better at entering the 2023 campaign. "I think today is probably...
Top-10 safety Jantzen Dunn will transfer from Ohio State to Kentucky
Fresh off a visit to Lexington this weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn will transfer to Kentucky, he announced Sunday. Dunn, who is ranked as a top-10 safety in the transfer portal by 247Sports, had also received interest from the likes of Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Indiana, Memphis and Mississippi State. He had met with UK associate head coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow on Wednesday.
Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be 'intentional' with talent acquisition after 6-7 finish
Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday's loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.
Cal OL Ben Coleman, WSU linebacker Travion Brown, former HS teammates, pledge Sun Devils
Cal offensive line starter Ben Coleman and Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, who played together at Linfield Christian School in Temecula, Calif., committed to Arizona State while on a weekend recruiting trip in Tempe. The addition of Coleman is expected to immediately bolster an offensive line that has already lost...
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Top247 recruit Kaveion Keys wants to be "the next great LB" at Penn State, commits to Nittany Lions
Richmond (Va.) Varina Top247 linebacker Kaveion Keys announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday morning, a former North Carolina verbal that also had offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. The four-star Keys becomes the 22nd prospect to pledge to James Franklin and the...
