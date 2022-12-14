'Hit the ground running': Purdue coach Ryan Walters ready to tackle recruiting, portal

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ryan Walters’ arrival at Purdue was full of the typical coach introduction moments and phrases. Talk of being physical on defense and having a balanced run-pass attack on offense. Glowing reviews of the new signal-caller’s pedigree and vision from administration. Lines about tradition and the importance of academic excellence.

But the former Illinois defensive coordinator’s approach to recruiting illustrated the uniqueness of college football over the past half-decade.

“As soon as we break here,” he said, “I’m gonna hit the ground running.”

That’s because Walters’ immediate priority, nine months before he coaches his first game at Purdue, will be filling out his roster. In today’s landscape, it’s about more than finding talent.

It’s making sure the prospects who committed to the Boilermakers under Jeff Brohm stay that way. It’s retaining his own players, who are now on a team with a coach they didn’t commit to, the transfer portal offering an easy fresh start.

“My job right now is to get to know these guys, start building trust and respect with the players in the locker room, and then from there identify what our needs are from a personnel standpoint, what our numbers are and what holes we need to fill,” Walters said. “And if that’s with a high school recruit or a transfer portal, that’ll be it. But again, that’s all stuff that we’re working through right now. I’ve been on the job for 48 hours.”

The process started even before his presser, shortly after he was announced as the program’s 37th coach. Tuesday night, Walters met with the team and announced running back Devin Mockobee, who rushed for 106 yards against Illinois in December, was now on scholarship.

He also called as many of Purdue’s current commits as he could Tuesday night, letting them know this is the same university they pledged to. The people in the building would be different, but the program was the same.

“It was good to get on the phone with all of them, letting them know that they fell in love with this place for a reason,” Walters said.

Between Brohm’s departure and Walters’ hiring, five prospects have backed off their commitments to Purdue. Two flipped to Louisville to follow Brohm. There’s also the organic change of college rosters: quarterback Aidan O’Connell and his top receiver Charlie Jones are both out of eligibility at the end of the season.

Walters won’t be involved in the Boilermakers’ preparation for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 against LSU, so his main focus will be recruiting along with filling out his staff, which will make the former easier. For now, though, Walters is the only coach in the building who is guaranteed to be there in a year, the only one who can authoritatively speak to recruits on the future of the program.

It’s a heavy workload, even temporarily, for one person.

Walters does have a history, at least defensively, of turning unheralded high school prospects into productive college players. Illinois went from allowing 35 points per game before Walters was hired to 12 in 2022 without particularly highly-ranked recruiting classes. The Illini’s 2022 class was ranked No. 63 in the country, according to 247Sports.

There’s no question Walters was hired based on his defensive mind and schematic pedigree. He describes his base system as “something so unique there’s no name for it yet.”

But he acknowledged in the same breath the scheme would adapt to the players, not the other way around. In today’s world, it’s why the roster-building aspect began before Walters stepped in the door for his introductory news conference and continued the moment he walked out.