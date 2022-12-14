Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo schools superintendent paid $225,000 as part of severance package
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri received $225,000 in a severance package as part of her agreement to resign. Raichoudhuri resigned from the district on Monday, Dec. 12 during a special Kalamazoo Public Schools board meeting. She had served in the position since June 2020. The...
Departed Kalamazoo schools superintendent’s last evaluation had her rated highly effective
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri on Monday stunned the community, and people are asking what prompted it but there continues to be more questions than answers. There were no apparent performance issues in Raichoudhuri’s most recent evaluation by the Kalamazoo Board of...
New Ordinances Proposed by Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Receive Pushback from Activists and Community Members
At its meeting on December 6, the Grand Rapids City Commission received and filed a communication from Joshua Lunger, the Vice President of Governmental Affairs at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. In this communication, the City Commission was urged to consider the adoption of two new ordinances that would "protect the health, safety, and well-being" of Grand Rapidians by making it illegal for people to:
Questions remain over Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent’s resignation
The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools' superintendent has many wondering why she left.
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Jenison Public Schools address 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
Community mourns loss of beloved City High Middle School coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.
$1 million donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A $1 million donation was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. JBS USA, a meat packing business south of Plainwell, announced their contribution Dec. 15, to the clubs “Their Future is in Your Hands,” campaign, which is raising money to build a new building on Portage Street, a news release said.
Ottawa County's Critter Barn continuing to expand, needs some help
What started as a "joke" is now a massive learning center for in Zeeland people of all ages and abilities.
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
U.S. Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies issue public safety announcement
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies shared a public safety announcement Thursday about arrests related to drug trafficking and firearms crimes. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, led the press conference and shared details on the arrests and the...
Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog
A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018. Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Draft panhandling, sitting ordinances would criminalize homelessness, residents tell city leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than a dozen people Tuesday evening took aim at a pair of ordinances proposed by the Grand Rapids Chamber, saying the draft rules would effectively criminalize homelessness. “While these ordinances claim to not criminalize homelessness or panhandling, there’s virtually no way to enforce such...
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Why's That: Why are there fewer flights at AZO?
Matthew Schuld of Kalamazoo flies out of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport a couple times a year. He recalls a discussion he saw in the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook group. “Somebody had showed some images of flights that were coming in probably in the 70s and was discussing about how easy...
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
