Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
North Dakota is the state with the 6th most people living in maternal care ‘deserts’
STACKER — Compared to other developed nations, the United States regularly ranks among the worst countries for maternal and infant health outcomes. Childbirth outcomes are often tied to a birthing parent’s circumstances, fueling wide disparities at the geographic, demographic, and income levels. Research has shown that access to prenatal care, family planning services, and other […]
Plain Talk: Should North Dakota children have access to gender transition surgery?
MINOT, N.D. — Should children in North Dakota have access to surgery and other types of treatment that can change their birth gender?. If a bill that will be introduced in the 2023 session of the legislature is passed, such treatments would be prohibited. State Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from District 8 who is sponsoring that bill, joined this episode of Plain Talk to discuss it.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
North Dakota's gas flare rating higher than national average
(The Center Square) - Consultants at Rystad Energy, commissioned by the Environmental Defense Fund, have found that North Dakota's gas flaring rate is seven times higher than the next highest state. Gas flaring intensity is measured by the percentage of flared gas as a percent of the total produced gas....
North Dakota Legal Aid requests more money from state as case numbers go up
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Legal Aid, which provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own, is now struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb.The agency is requesting increased legal aid funding from the Legislature, for additional positions and pay increases for staff and contract attorneys, in […]
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
Health and Human Services Offices across North Dakota closed again Thursday
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Health and Human Services has announced that all offices across the state will be closed again Thursday due to inclement weather. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, Valley City and Williston that directly serve clients are...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
ND State Hospital superintendent resigns
The Superintendent of the North Dakota State Hospital, Dr. Rosalie Etherington, has resigned. Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones made the announcement, saying Etherington will pursue new ventures and dedicate more time to her family. Jones expressed gratitude for Etherington’s 28 years of public service. Dr. Eduardo Pelayo...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
