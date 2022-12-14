Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Reports: Kyler Murray suffered clean ACL tear, could be ready by start of next season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a clean ACL tear with no damage to other ligaments in his knee, according to multiple reports early Sunday morning. Murray was carted off the field in tears on Monday night against the New England Patriots after going down with a non-contact injury at the end of a run in the first quarter.
Behind Enemy Lines: Broncos rule out Russell Wilson, will start backup QB Brett Rypien
It could be a battle of backups Sunday in Denver. The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) enter with Colt McCoy expected to spell Kyler Murray after the latter suffered a knee injury Monday in a loss to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (3-10) could have Brett Rypien instead of Russell Wilson after the starter entered concussion protocols this week.
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson passes tests but out Sunday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols but will be held out precautionarily against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday. The Broncos had hinted that Wilson was not guaranteed to play if he exited the concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien is in...
Cardinals activate OL Will Hernandez, elevate 2 from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals will get a boost on the offensive line Sunday against the Denver Broncos after they activated right guard Will Hernandez from the injured reserve designated for return list on Saturday. Hernandez has been out since Week 9 with a pectoral injury, and the Cardinals opened up his...
Vikings overcome 33-point deficit for greatest comeback in NFL history
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium
TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Sean Kugler in filing: Cardinals firing him was ‘miscommunication’ or ‘mistaken identity’
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler in a legal filing called allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard in Mexico City in November “unsubstantiated.”. In a statement released by his lawyers, Kugler said he was fired due to a “miscommunication” or...
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
